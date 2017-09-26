Caught on Camera: Woman saves child with autism from pond in Uni - | WBTV Charlotte

Caught on Camera: Woman saves child with autism from pond in Union County

A Union County woman saved a child with autism from a pond Monday, according to the sheriff's office, and the incident was caught on tape.

The rescue happened at a pond in the Lake Park community when a passing motorist saw the child in the water. The motorist, who was unable to swim, ran to a nearby home to get help.

A woman in the home immediately ran to the pond, swam to the child and pulled him to safety.

Deputies were called to the scene and found the victim was a young boy with autism. He was returned - safe and unharmed - to his parents.

No further information has been released about the incident.

