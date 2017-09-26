One person taken to hospital after shooting in southeast Charlotte

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in southeast Charlotte Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 5900 block of Farm Pond Lane off of Albemarle Road. Police said one person was taken by Medic to an area hospital from the scene.

The victim's name has not been released, but officers said they are expected to be OK.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

