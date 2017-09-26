Man arrested in southeast Charlotte shooting

A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left one injured in southeast Charlotte Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Farm Pond Lane off of Albemarle Road. Police said one person was taken by MEDIC to an area hospital from the scene. Police said the victim did not have a life-threatening gunshot wound and is expected to be OK.

Officers arrested Anson Carter, 39, and said he reportedly shot the victim and then took items that belonged to multiple people. Carter allegedly prevented "victims from leaving as well as moved a victim at gunpoint," according to CMPD.

Police say Carter had illegal narcotics and a gun on him while being a convicted felon.

He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of cocaine, two counts of false imprisonment, three counts of assault by pointing a gun and second-degree kidnapping.

