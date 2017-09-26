Man accused of shooting one, robbing others in southeast Charlotte

A man was arrested after police say he shot one person and robbed several others in southeast Charlotte Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Farm Pond Lane off of Albemarle Road. Police said one person was taken by MEDIC to an area hospital from the scene. Police said the victim did not have a life-threatening gunshot wound and is expected to be OK.

Officers arrested Anson Carter, 39, and said he reportedly shot the victim and then robbed several others of multiple items. Carter allegedly prevented "victims from leaving as well as moved a victim at gunpoint," according to CMPD.

According to a police report, Carter reportedly stole a diamond bracelet, $300 in cash and a 45 caliber pistol.

Officers say Carter knew two of the seven victims.

Carter had illegal narcotics and a gun on him while being a convicted felon, police said.

He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of cocaine, two counts of false imprisonment, three counts of assault by pointing a gun and second-degree kidnapping.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.