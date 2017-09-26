BLOG: Local stars lighting it up in college football-- Week 4

Week 4 saw a lot of former stars of Football Friday Night put on outstanding performances in huge wins.

Some guys who I have already featured in previous blogs include Duke's Daniel Jones (Charlotte Latin), West Virginia's Will Grier (Davidson Day), North Carolina's Anthony Ratliff-Williams (Butler), and Duke's Shaun Wilson (West Meck).

I am all about putting the spotlight on new players each week so here are some of the other outstanding performances in week 4.

Duke CB Byron Fields (Providence Day)

Fields was named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week after a 61 yard interception return for a touchdown in Duke's win over rival North Carolina. The pick 6 was his 4th of his career which is a Duke record.

He also had 4 tackles and a pass defensed.

NC State Utility Back Jaylen Samuel (Mallard Creek)

Among the games to watch that I listed last week, I mentioned NC State at Florida State and said if the Pack were to pull the upset, Samuel would be a big factor in it. Guess what? He was.

Samuel did it all for the Pack in the 27-21 win.

He had 1 rushing TD.

He caught 12 passes for 64 yards and another TD.

He also completed a pass for 25 yards.

So when I said he did it all, HE DID IT ALL!

Charlotte DE Karrington King (Charlotte Catholic)

King tallied 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a pass defensed in a loss to Georgia State this past Saturday.

King started his Niners career as a walk on, but is currently the program's all time leading tackler as he just recently passed Larry Ogunjobi who is the Niners first ever draft pick and on the active roster of the Cleveland Browns.

To no one's surprise, King leads this year's team in tackles thru 4 games.

Elon QB Davis Cheek (Butler)

Cheek has burst on the scene as a freshman at Elon and has made an immediate impact.

This past Saturday he help lead the Phoenix to their 2nd straight win over a ranked opponent as he threw for 3 touchdowns in a win over #6 Richmond. The previous week, Elon defeated #16 Charleston Southern.

Elon is now ranked in the STATS Top 25 for the first time since 2011 as they are #23 and are 3-1 on the season.

Not a bad start to a career by the true freshman.

NC Central QB Chauncey Caldwell (Mallard Creek)

How about another true freshman making the most of his chances at the next level.

Caldwell came off the bench this past Thursday to help Central beat South Carolina State to begin MEAC play at 1-0.

Caldwell rushed for 72 yards and threw for 83 yards and 2 touchdowns.

St. Augustine's DE Chasz Cosby (East Meck)

Let's take it to Division II where Cosby grabbed the CIAA Defensive Lineman of the Week award after his performance in an 81-9 win over Lincoln, PA. Yes, I said 81-9.

Cosby had 7 tackles in the game with 4 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Cosby is currently tied for the 3rd most sacks in all of Division II football.

Catawba WR Sam Mobley (Parkwood)

The former Parkwood star is having an outstanding final season for the Indians.

This past Saturday in a win over Mars Hill, Mobley had 5 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.

For the year, he leads the Indians in receiving and is averaging 111 yards per game.

Wingate RB Lawrence Pittman (Mallard Creek)

The senior running back is having a great season thus far.

In a win over Lenoir-Rhyne this past Saturday, Pittman rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Pittman leads the 4-0 Bulldogs in rushing.

Let's move ahead to week 5 and a game to watch involving local talent will be Miami at Duke. Blue Devils with a chance to go to 5-0 and they will need a huge game from former Latin star QB Daniel Jones and RB Shaun Wilson. It won't be easy as the Hurricanes are also undefeated.

There is no shortage of great talent to come out of this area. Just turn on your TV come Saturday or take in a local D-II game and you will see past stars of FFN doing their thing in college football. They are everywhere.

