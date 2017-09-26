NC man accused of indecent liberties with 10-year-old in multiple counties

A man was arrested in Brunswick County, NC, Friday accused of sexually assaulting a young girl over a period of three months in multiple local counties.

Deputies arrested 51-year-old John David Wasse and charged him with one count of felony indecent liberties with a child.

According to investigators, the 10-year-old girl told officials that multiple incidents occurred in Iredell County, Charlotte, and Myrtle Beach, SC, between August and November of 2016.

Although Wasse was arrested in Brunswick County, officials say the alleged incidents occurred when he lived in Iredell County.

The case was assigned to the Special Victims Unit for further investigation.

Wasse is currently out on bond in Myrtle Beach.

