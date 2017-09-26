Fall colors breaking out as summer temps still grip NC mountains

Tuesday was another unseasonably warm day in the North Carolina mountains with at least one more to go before things change.

Cooler weather is expected by the end of the week. Even before that happens, though, the changing of the leaves has already begun.

Fall color is popping out across the highest elevations. It is easily seen around Grandfather Mountain along the Blue Ridge Parkway and other spots above 4,000 feet. Experts have predicted a good color season this year because of good rainfall in the mountains in recent months and dry weather that came at the right time.

Local businesses are hoping those predictions hold true.

"Weather can make or break us," said Christa Poore, who owns a restaurant and gift shop near the Blue Ridge Parkway in Pineola. "It tells us whether we will make money or whether we will lose money."

Peak color in the highest elevations could come in as little as ten days. From there it will slowly move down the mountain. Just how fast that happens will depend on weather conditions.

