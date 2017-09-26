Loaded gun found in student's backpack at Harding University HS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools alerted parents Tuesday of a situation involving a loaded gun that was found in a student's backpack on a high school campus.

The weapon was found at Harding University High School on Alleghany Street in west Charlotte. Harding Principal Eric Ward sent a message to parents alerting them of the situation.

This is Mr. Ward, principal of HUHS. Today, school administrators were alerted about the possibility of a weapon on campus. The administrative team and school resource officers quickly responded to the report, and as a result, a weapon was discovered. It is my goal to make you aware of serious situations that occur on our campus and to assure you that we are serious about maintaining a safe environment for all. With your help, our students’ help and our staff’s help to work together and to report any concerns, we can continue to maintain a safe educational environment where we can Now Overachieve In spite Society’s Expectations (NOISE). Thank you and have a great evening!

Officials say the student gave various reasons for bringing the gun to school, including "protection." The officials said the student told them he got the gun "from the neighborhood."

The student, whose name has not been released, was arrested.

There is no word on what charges he is facing.

School officials said at a meeting Tuesday night there will be extra security at the school on Wednesday.

