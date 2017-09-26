Gun found at Harding University HS in west Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools alerted parents Tuesday of a situation involving a gun being found on a high school campus.

The weapon was found at Harding University High School on Alleghany Street in west Charlotte. Harding Principal Eric Ward sent a message to parents alerting them of the situation.

This is Mr. Ward, principal of HUHS. Today, school administrators were alerted about the possibility of a weapon on campus. The administrative team and school resource officers quickly responded to the report, and as a result, a weapon was discovered. It is my goal to make you aware of serious situations that occur on our campus and to assure you that we are serious about maintaining a safe environment for all. With your help, our students’ help and our staff’s help to work together and to report any concerns, we can continue to maintain a safe educational environment where we can Now Overachieve In spite Society’s Expectations (NOISE). Thank you and have a great evening!

There is no word on whether the gun was loaded or if any students are being disciplined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.