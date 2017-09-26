Sept 26: Bone Marrow drive at St. Jude

I’ve had nurses and oncologists reach out from St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's... this month saying they’re reading these stories and loving on these kids. (I swear nurses are the most patient people in the world.) (Except for maybe kindergarten teachers.)

But someone at the hospital just sent this... and if you're looking to get in on some last-minute ACTION this month, I figured this could provide a good option.

A bone marrow donor registry. Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 27, from 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Just show up at the cafeteria entrance of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

If you have any questions about parking, involvement, anything… don’t be nervous. Call 704-384-1900.

Why is this important?

Bone marrow transplants are vital for children receiving high dosages of chemotherapy. While chemo and radiation can kill cancer cells, they also destroy bone marrow, where blood cells are made. Bone marrow transplants help replenish the body with healthy cells so that the child can produce new, healthy blood cells. It’s particularly helpful for those fighting leukemia and lymphoma.

Once you sign up tomorrow, it’s easy. You join the registry by filling out some paperwork. Then get a cheek swab. Then wait to see if you are ever a match for someone. Again, call that number if you have more questions. It goes straight to the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic.

Four more days this month. Make them count.

-Molly

#SeptDay26

