Questions continue to spark over Equifax breach

Many questions are still being raised Tuesday morning about the Equifax security breach. As you know, millions of people had their personal information hacked.

Consumers have been told to check with Equifax to see whether their information was compromised, and if it was, then you will need to sign up for ID protection with Equifax.

Following a story on the breach from last week, one of the main questions was about potential arbitration and a class-action waiver that was included in the Terms of Use for the Equifax protection.

Equifax now says the company never intended for those clauses to apply to this credit breach and they have since removed any language that says otherwise. So to make that clear: If you sign up for the Equifax protection, you do not give up your right to arbitration or being part of a class-action suit.

Also, some folks have said they've gone to the Equifax website and have been told their information is compromised. But when they go back, it says they are not compromised and vice-versa. Equifax says they have experienced technical issues and are working to resolve those glitches. The company is also receiving a high volume of requests, so check back again.

Also, you should not be charged to get Identity Theft Protection and Credit File Monitoring from Equifax. It is free and complimentary.

Some folks did pay early on. Equifax says it will automatically refund customers who used credit cards and will refund consumers who paid by check or money order, but are still finalizing the details regarding those refunds.

Consumer Reports Magazine is now recommending that in addition to getting credit monitoring you should also get a credit freeze.

That goes a step further than credit monitoring in that it prevents anyone from taking out a loan or a credit card in your name. But that also means when you apply for credit, you will have to unfreeze your credit line which can be an inconvenience.

However, a security expert told Consumer Reports that freezing your credit is "significantly safer than credit card monitoring."

By the way, according to Equifax, at last check, there has been no evidence of unauthorized access to core consumer or commercial credit reporting databases since the security breach.

Finally, Equifax has set up a dedicated call center to take your questions. You can call 866-447-7559 and the line is open from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

