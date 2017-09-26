Police: Man surrenders, facing charges in northwest Charlotte standoff

A man surrendered after a standoff with police in northwest Charlotte Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 10:39 a.m. at a home in the 9200 block of Rotherham Lane. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a woman had fled from the scene and a man had barricaded himself inside the home.

Officers believed the man had weapons. Nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution, police said.

The man eventually surrendered to officers and the incident was "peacefully resolved," CMPD said.

No one was hurt in the incident. No names were released.

Police did not release information regarding the man's charges.

