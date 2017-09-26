SC Attorney General expected to announce grant money to help crime victims

The South Carolina attorney general is expected to announce how much grant money will be awarded to the state to help victims of crime at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with Attorney General Alan Wilson, millions of dollars in grant money will go to aid "state and local agencies and non-profit groups."

Wilson is expected to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. at the York County Council Chambers regarding the grant money. Representatives are expected to be at the briefing to talk about how the money will be used to help crime victims.

