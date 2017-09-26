Charges dismissed against disabled man accused of sex crimes

Between Thursday, September 21 and Monday, September 25, there were at least eleven overdose calls investigated by police in Salisbury and by the Rowan Sheriff's Office.More >>
Between Thursday, September 21 and Monday, September 25, there were at least eleven overdose calls investigated by police in Salisbury and by the Rowan Sheriff's Office.More >>
Charges against a disabled man who had been accused of sex crimes were dismissed, according to court records and to the attorney for Robert Henry Fink, Jr.More >>
Charges against a disabled man who had been accused of sex crimes were dismissed, according to court records and to the attorney for Robert Henry Fink, Jr.More >>
Students coming into Isenberg Elementary School in Salisbury on Tuesday morning hardly knew what to think as dozens of men, many in uniform, lined the sidewalk to give them encouragement as they walked into school.More >>
Students coming into Isenberg Elementary School in Salisbury on Tuesday morning hardly knew what to think as dozens of men, many in uniform, lined the sidewalk to give them encouragement as they walked into school.More >>
According to dispatchers, the police chase occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Lincoln Flay Road near Hold Road.More >>
According to dispatchers, the police chase occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Lincoln Flay Road near Hold Road.More >>
A woman’s video showing her groovin’ down with workers and fliers after getting stuck overnight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport has gone viral.More >>
A woman’s video showing her groovin’ down with workers and fliers after getting stuck overnight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport has gone viral.More >>