Charges dismissed against disabled man accused of sex crimes

Charges against a disabled man who had been accused of sex crimes were dismissed, according to court records and to the attorney for Robert Henry Fink, Jr.

Fink was charged in 2015 with sexual exploitation-permitting a minor to engage in sex.

Child pornography was found on Fink's computer, according to Rowan Sheriff's officials at the time of the arrest. The girls were between the ages of five and 10 years old.

The IP address for the content came back to Fink's address, sparking the investigation.

Fink was initially jailed under $20,000 bond.

The charges against Fink were dismissed after prosecutors determined that "successful prosecution was unlikely."

