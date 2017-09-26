WBTV Speak Out Editorial: We All Know Someone

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

We all know someone.

Think about that.

We all know someone who has either fought, or fights, breast cancer.

We’re less than two weeks out from Komen Charlotte’s 21st annual “Race for the Cure”.

WBTV is honored to play a huge role in this morning for many reasons…

One being that the day helps people NOT ONLY in Charlotte.

Komen Charlotte benefits fighters and survivors in THIRTEEN counties.

We’re listing them on your screen right now.**

We constantly hear -- and see -- example after example of people in these areas getting REAL help from the money we raise at Race for the Cure.

Maybe it’s a co-worker of yours… maybe your daughter, mother, aunt, friend or… maybe… it’s YOU.

But it goes back to what I said originally:

We all know someone. Join us October 7th.

The run-slash-walk is at a NEW site in Uptown Charlotte.

We’d love to have you with us.

Go to www.wbtv.com/KomenCLT to join WBTV News #TeamMolly.

It has been the largest team in this very large race for years…

…a fact we are proud to shout, because we are proud to honor all those who fight.

Breast cancer impacts too many in our community to not get involved.

As I said...We all know someone.

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.