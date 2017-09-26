What do you do when stranded at the Charlotte airport? Get up and dance the night away

A woman’s video showing her groovin’ down with workers and fliers after getting stuck overnight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport has gone viral.

“I missed my connecting flight in Charlotte, and I didn’t want to sit in anger all night long, so instead I did what makes me happiest ... DANCE!!!!” Mahshid Mazooji says in the caption to her video. “Oh, and I made some really great friends along the way! Thank you for dancing your troubles away with me!!! :)”

Kudos to Ms. Mahshid Mazooji for turning a tough experience at #CLT into a positive one. Enjoy: https://t.co/uolwDgtX8x ?? — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) September 25, 2017

Mazooji, airport workers and other fliers dance in the two-minute video to Lionel Ritchie’s 1983 hit song, “All Night Long.” She titled her video, “All Night Long at the Airport.” Mazooji also does a moonwalk that would make Michael Jackson proud.

She also includes short non-dance clips, including one of her freshening her armpits with a cleanser bottle she comes across. Another shows her looking skyward on an up-escalator before she spots the video camera and begins walking down the steps to wave hello.

The video, posted on YouTube Saturday, had 75,866 views by Monday night. It was on the front page of Reddit on Monday, where it received 2,368 comments within a few hours.

Charlotte’s airport also tweeted the video on Monday night, saying: “Kudos to Ms. Mahshid Mazooji for turning a tough experience at #CLT into a positive one. “Enjoy: http://bit.ly/2xGzLr1 .”

Viewers on You Tube and Reddit generally gave the video a thumbs up.

While someone named “ItsBen” wrote that the video “still doesn’t make me want to get stranded at an airport,” most commentators suggested it very well might.

“That Moonwalk was on point!” Jay Burns wrote. “Awesome video lol?.”

“So everyone at Charlotte airport can just dance effortlessly?” another remarked. “I need me some of that rhythm.”

“MJ would be proud of that moonwalk,” wrote someone else. named Retrocult. “Great video with lots of spirit by everyone. There are still fun, kind people out there, even when it seems like they're extinct. This made my day. :-D?”?