One injured in wreck involving school bus

One person was injured and taken to the hospital in a wreck involving a school bus in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to MEDIC, the wreck occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 3600 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries. No one on the bus was injured, MEDIC said.

No other information was released.

