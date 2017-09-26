BLOG: Expect scattered showers at the end of the workweek

* Latest on Maria's NC Impacts

Hurricane Maria will make its closest pass to the Outer Banks Wednesday morning as it glides northward about 140 miles east of the coastline. It will be weakening into a tropical storm around that same time frame. However, tropical storm force winds extend outward over 200 miles from the center which means tropical storm conditions will likely affect the Outer Banks and adjacent coastal areas from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

Farther inland little - if any - rain associated with Maria will reach the WBTV viewing area Tuesday, but that's our only long shot for a shower until a weak front blows through the region Friday. Don't put those sprinklers away if you're watering your newly seeded lawn, because we're only expecting widely scattered showers to accompany Friday's frontal passage.

So while much-needed rain will remain hard to come by, the front will open the door for a Canadian air mass to arrive and bring our weather back to the cooler pattern we would expect this time of year, and just in time for the weekend.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

