Isenberg Elementary students get big welcome on Tuesday

Students coming into Isenberg Elementary School in Salisbury on Tuesday morning hardly knew what to think as dozens of men, many in uniform, lined the sidewalk to give them encouragement as they walked into school.

Principal Marvin Moore out out the call for "positive male role models," and many responded. Firefighters, police officers, members of the Catawba College basketball team, and dozens more wave and slapped hands with students heading into the school.

The event was part of the Million Father March, a national effort that was originally intended to encourage African-American men to show their commitment to their children's education.

