Driver strikes tree, travels through soy bean field in police ch - | WBTV Charlotte

Driver strikes tree, travels through soy bean field in police chase

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear what started a police chase in Lincoln County Tuesday morning. 

According to dispatchers, the police chase occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Lincoln Flay Road near Hold Road. 

The driver who the officers were chasing struck a tree and then continued traveling through a soy bean field, dispatchers said. 

Dispatchers say one person jumped out of the vehicle and was found by police. 

No other information was released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly