Driver strikes tree, travels through soy bean field in police chase

It is unclear what started a police chase in Lincoln County Tuesday morning.

According to dispatchers, the police chase occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Lincoln Flay Road near Hold Road.

The driver who the officers were chasing struck a tree and then continued traveling through a soy bean field, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers say one person jumped out of the vehicle and was found by police.

No other information was released.

