Construction worker strikes utility pole, shuts down Waxhaw road

A road in Union County was shut down in both directions for some time after a construction worker hit a utility pole Tuesday morning.

Waxhaw police said crews were working on New Town Road near Waxhaw when the employee struck and damaged a power pole around 3:45 a.m.

According to the Department of Transportation, the road is expected to reopen around 7 a.m.

