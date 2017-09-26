Several schools closed, others delayed following Mooresville crash

Three schools in the Lake Norman area are closed Tuesday and several others are on a two-hour delay in regards to bus transportation following a crash in Iredell County that shut down a portion of NC-150.

Troopers with Highway Patrol said a driver was traveling west on NC-150, crossed the center line and hit a pole at the intersection of Highway 150 and Perth Road/Dooley Road in Mooresville Monday night, which is the intersection to get to Lake Norman High School.

The driver's vehicle flipped several times in the crash.

Duke Energy crews were on scene working to repair damages. Crews said they were going to be on scene for several hours. The crash did not affect power for local homes and businesses but it did bring down several power lines.

According to a spokesperson with Iredell-Statesville Schools, Lake Norman High School, Lakeshore Middle School and Lakeshore Elementary are closed for students and staff Tuesday. The spokesperson said "the district is unable to move buses off campus."

A two-hour delay in bus transportation was issued for Brawley Middle School, Mt. Mourne IB, Lake Norman Elementary and Woodland Heights Elementary. "Students and staff who are able to report on time to these schools should do so," the spokesperson said.

According to crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, drivers who are traveling west on Highway 150 can take I-77 south to Exit 25, turn right to NC 73 to NC 16 and then turn left to head back to NC 150.

If you are heading east on Highway 150, you can take NC 16 south to NC 73 east, turn left to head to I-77 north and then take Exit 36 back to NC 150.

Highway Patrol said the driver was cited and released. Speed and distracted driving were factors in this crash, troopers said.

