Car strikes power pole, shuts down NC-150 in Mooresville

All lanes of NC-150 near Perth Road in Iredell County were shut down Tuesday morning after a car struck a power pole.

Troopers with Highway Patrol said a driver was traveling west on NC-150, crossed the center line and hit a pole at the intersection of Highway 150 and Perth Road in Mooresville, which is the intersection to get to Lake Norman High School.

The driver's vehicle flipped several times in the crash.

Duke Energy crews are on scene working to repair damages. Crews said they were going to be on scene for several hours. The crash did not affect power for local homes and businesses but it did bring down several power lines.

Highway Patrol says this could affect whether Lake Norman High School will be open Tuesday because there is no access to Dooley Road as of 5:30 a.m. since power lines are blocking all of the lanes.

Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 16, troopers said.

Highway Patrol said the driver was cited and released. Speed and distracted driving were factors in this crash, troopers said.

