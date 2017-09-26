Major Highway In Iredell County Shut Down

Good morning to you on this Tuesday, 26 September 2017, from the WBTV News morning team. We hope you’ll join us for WBTV News This Morning from 4:30 to 9 AM for the area’s best, most complete, and accurate morning newscast.

Breaking News: Highway 150 in Iredell County is shut down right now following a late night crash…and it could be several more hours before it opens again.

We also have word that highway 16 in Waxhaw is shut down…we’re working to get details on what’s causing that and when the road will reopen.

We are working to get more information about an officer-involved shooting in Charlotte. It happened on Holly Street. Police say the man who was shot had a gun and was holding a woman hostage.

A substitute teacher for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is out of the classroom this morning after being caught on camera...apparently scolding a Spanish speaking student for speaking Spanish.

This morning police say they have found more racist graffiti in Southwest Charlotte... where a Jewish family is feeling targeted.

