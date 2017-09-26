Major Highway In Iredell County Shut Down

Good morning to you on this Tuesday, 26 September 2017, from the WBTV News morning team. We hope you’ll join us for WBTV News This Morning from 4:30 to 9 AM for the area’s best, most complete, and accurate morning newscast.
Breaking News: Highway 150 in Iredell County is shut down right now following a late night crash…and it could be several more hours before it opens again.
We also have word that highway 16 in Waxhaw is shut down…we’re working to get details on what’s causing that and when the road will reopen.
We are working to get more information about an officer-involved shooting in Charlotte. It happened on Holly Street. Police say the man who was shot had a gun and was holding a woman hostage.
A substitute teacher for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is out of the classroom this morning after being caught on camera...apparently scolding a Spanish speaking student for speaking Spanish.
This morning police say they have found more racist graffiti in Southwest Charlotte... where a Jewish family is feeling targeted.
Kristen Miranda will have breaking news…and news just in…as she monitors multiple news sources throughout the newscast in the Alert Center this morning.
Another warm day in store for us today. Just how hot will it get? Meteorologist Al Conklin is tracking your forecast and will have your certified most accurate forecast.
Chris Larson is monitoring the roads situation around Charlotte and will have plenty of details for you from the First Alert Traffic Center.
All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV…then 7 to 9 AM on the Bounce Channel. Plus, we have several special, in-studio guests during our 8 AM hour on Bounce.
Troopers with Highway Patrol said a driver was traveling west on NC 150, crossed the center line and hit a pole at the intersection of Highway 150 and Perth Road in Mooresville.
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on the 1900 block of Holly Street, off of Beatties Ford Road.
"Go back to where you speak Spanish if you don't want to speak English," the teacher can be heard saying.
Some nearby workers heard a loud crack in the tree Monday afternoon according to Ryan Chipman, vice president of business development with Schneider Shrub and Tree Care.
Ardrey Kell is taking some heat over the reaction of this situation. Many think since this disturbing incident happened at Ardrey Kell, action wasn't swift enough and no arrests were made at the game.
