Charlotte reinstates prayer at meetings

According to MEDIC, the wreck occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 3600 block of Brookshire Boulevard.More >>
According to MEDIC, the wreck occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 3600 block of Brookshire Boulevard.More >>
According to dispatchers, the police chase occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Lincoln Flay Road near Hold Road.More >>
According to dispatchers, the police chase occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Lincoln Flay Road near Hold Road.More >>
Troopers with Highway Patrol said a driver was traveling west on NC 150, crossed the center line and hit a pole at the intersection of Highway 150 and Perth Road in Mooresville.More >>
Troopers with Highway Patrol said a driver was traveling west on NC 150, crossed the center line and hit a pole at the intersection of Highway 150 and Perth Road in Mooresville.More >>
Hurricane Maria will make its closest pass to the Outer Banks Wednesday morning as it glides northward about 140 miles east of the coastline.More >>
Hurricane Maria will make its closest pass to the Outer Banks Wednesday morning as it glides northward about 140 miles east of the coastline.More >>
Students coming into Isenberg Elementary School in Salisbury on Tuesday morning hardly knew what to think as dozens of men, many in uniform, lined the sidewalk to give them encouragement as they walked into school.More >>
Students coming into Isenberg Elementary School in Salisbury on Tuesday morning hardly knew what to think as dozens of men, many in uniform, lined the sidewalk to give them encouragement as they walked into school.More >>