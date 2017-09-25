Police: Armed man shot by officers accused of holding woman hostage

A man was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte Monday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on the 1900 block of Holly Street, off of Beatties Ford Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they received a breaking and entering call that was in progress.

Police said an armed man who was on scene came outside of the home and held a woman hostage at gunpoint. CMPD said officers then shot the man.

"The woman was unharmed during the incident and was transported to the hospital as a precaution," police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted about the incident a short time later, stating that all officers involved were OK and that the circumstances surrounding the shooting were under investigation.

One man transported to hospital. All officers ok. The circumstances of shooting are under investigation and will be released asap. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 26, 2017

MEDIC took the man to Carolinas Medical Center due to his injuries. Police tweeted the man has life-threatening injuries.

.@CMPD was called to Holly St. for armed home invasion. Woman held at gunpoint. Suspect shot, has life-threatening injuries. Gun recovered. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 26, 2017

CMPD released this statement:

"As is standard procedure with any officer involved shooting, the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the course of the incident. Per department protocol, the officers will be placed on Administrative Leave."

No names were released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.