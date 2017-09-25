One injured in officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

One injured in officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte

One person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte Monday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on the 1900 block of Holly Street, off of Beatties Ford Road. Medic said one patient was taken to Carolinas Medical Center. 

No information about the person's condition was released.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted about the incident a short time later, stating that all officers involved were OK and that the circumstances surrounding the shooting were under investigation.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting.

No names have been released.

