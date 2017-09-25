VIDEO: CMS substitute teacher accused of telling student 'go back to where you speak Spanish'

A substitute teacher at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School is at the center of a review after a video was posted to social media that appeared to show the teacher scolding a student for speaking Spanish.

The incident happened at South Mecklenburg High School Monday morning. The video, shared on Facebook, shows the teacher standing over the desk of a student.

"Go back to where you speak Spanish if you don't want to speak English," the teacher can be heard saying.

South Mecklenburg High School Principal Maureen Furr sent a message to parents about the incident.

Good afternoon. This is Dr. Furr from South Mecklenburg High School with an important message. An incident occurred this morning in one of our classes, in which a substitute teacher engaged in a verbal exchange with a student over language. The incident was reported to me, CMS has been made aware, and the entire situation is under review. At South we seek to create a safe and respectful environment for students and staff, and promote respectful interaction for all. We take accusations of bias seriously, and this individual will no longer be working at our school unless and until there is an appropriate resolution to this matter. You may see some news coverage about this situation shared through social media by students today. I wanted to be sure you knew that it is being handled.

The teacher's name has not been released.

