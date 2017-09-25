Providence Road closed for hours as crews work to remove hazardous tree

"Go back to where you speak Spanish if you don't want to speak English," the teacher can be heard saying.More >>
"Go back to where you speak Spanish if you don't want to speak English," the teacher can be heard saying.More >>
Some nearby workers heard a loud crack in the tree Monday afternoon according to Ryan Chipman, vice president of business development with Schneider Shrub and Tree Care.More >>
Some nearby workers heard a loud crack in the tree Monday afternoon according to Ryan Chipman, vice president of business development with Schneider Shrub and Tree Care.More >>
Ardrey Kell is taking some heat over the reaction of this situation. Many think since this disturbing incident happened at Ardrey Kell, action wasn't swift enough and no arrests were made at the game.More >>
Ardrey Kell is taking some heat over the reaction of this situation. Many think since this disturbing incident happened at Ardrey Kell, action wasn't swift enough and no arrests were made at the game.More >>
Guns, drugs, and a large amount of cash were seized by Salisbury police in a traffic stop on S. Main Street on Monday.More >>
Guns, drugs, and a large amount of cash were seized by Salisbury police in a traffic stop on S. Main Street on Monday.More >>
The Rowan County Commission will decide on Monday if it wants to take last available step in the ongoing lawsuit over sectarian prayer during commission meetings.More >>
The Rowan County Commission will decide on Monday if it wants to take last available step in the ongoing lawsuit over sectarian prayer during commission meetings.More >>