Providence Road closed for hours as crews work to remove hazardous tree

Providence Road in south Charlotte was closed for hours Monday evening as crews worked to remove a large tree from the side of the road.

Some nearby workers heard a loud crack in the tree Monday afternoon according to Ryan Chipman, vice president of business development with Schneider Shrub and Tree Care.

Chipman’s company was called out to south Charlotte to help remove the tree.

“The tree is in imminent failure. It could potentially fall at any time,” explained Chipman.

He said part of the tree would have fallen its own had the tree company not been alerted to the situation. A large crack was visible along one of the large branches.

Chipman said that stress of the urban environment and the fact that the tree may not have been maintained by an arborist are factors that may have led to the tree’s snapping branches.

“If this had fallen, especially during rush hour tonight or tomorrow morning, I don’t want to think about the potential of what that could have been-somebody seriously getting hurt or killed from this limb,” said Chipman.

The tree stood right next to a Complete Care facility.

“You don’t want to see good trees or older trees go away, but for the safety of the neighborhood and our residents it’s the best thing for us,” said Chipman.

