Salisbury Police wrap month long investigation with arrest, seizure of guns, drugs, cash

Guns, drugs, and a large amount of cash were seized by Salisbury police in a traffic stop on S. Main Street on Monday.

According to Captain Shelia Lingle, the arrest was the culmination of a month long investigation. Officers stopped a black Ford Explorer that had been rented by Joseph Worley Alexander, III.

Police said Alexander was taken into custody and that when he was searched, cocaine was found.

Police also executed a search warrant at Alexander's home in the 300 Block of Haney Laurens Circle. Police say they found 16.2 ounces of cocaine, 14.6 ounces of marijuana, three hand guns, drug paraphernalia, and $10,543 in cash.

Alexander was charged with trafficking in schedule II, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI, maintaining a dwelling, maintaining a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and drug paraphernalia.

Alexander was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $1,500,000.00 bond with a first appearance in court set for September 27, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.