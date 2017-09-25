NASCAR champs weigh in on pro sports protests

Guns, drugs, and a large amount of cash were seized by Salisbury police in a traffic stop on S. Main Street on Monday.More >>
Guns, drugs, and a large amount of cash were seized by Salisbury police in a traffic stop on S. Main Street on Monday.More >>
Richardson's statement came hours after an early-morning tweet from the President that stated, "The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!"More >>
Richardson's statement came hours after an early-morning tweet from the President that stated, "The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!"More >>
On Monday, Dale Earnhart Jr tweeted, in part, “All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests."More >>
On Monday, Dale Earnhart Jr tweeted, in part, “All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests."More >>
The moment he crossed the finish line was the ultimate story of forgiveness and a body that wasn’t supposed to ever run again.More >>
The moment he crossed the finish line was the ultimate story of forgiveness and a body that wasn’t supposed to ever run again.More >>
Samaritan's Purse invited WBTV to go along with a flight on Sunday. It carried 20 tons of material to be used for emergency housing. Officials said it was enough to help 6,000 families.More >>
Samaritan's Purse invited WBTV to go along with a flight on Sunday. It carried 20 tons of material to be used for emergency housing. Officials said it was enough to help 6,000 families.More >>