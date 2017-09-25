Man hit by truck runs half-marathon with man who hit him

If you weren’t there to witness the three men cross the finish line together, you might not believe it. Dean Otto, who was hit by a truck, finished the Napa Half Marathon with the doctor who made his paralyzed body work again.

He also crossed the finish line with Will Huffman - the man who hit him.

WBTV first told the story of Otto, Huffman and Dr. Matthew McGirt back in August.

On Sunday, exactly one year after the day Dean was hit while riding his bike on Providence Road, he ran the Napa Half Marathon in California with Dr. McGirt and Huffman.

The emotional finish was captured on camera by Carolina’s HeathCare System’s Claire Simmons.

Otto said simply, “It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

The moment he crossed the finish line was the ultimate story of forgiveness and a body that wasn’t supposed to ever run again.

