Salisbury man gets at least 20 years for 2013 murder

Andre Bognuda will spend at least the next twenty years in prison for the 2013 murder of 19-year-old Abraham Jenkins. Bognuda, 26, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Rowan County Superior Court on Monday.

Bognuda entered the plea of guilty pursuant to State vs. Alford which means he considered it in his best interest to plead guilty and the Court treats him as being guilty whether or not he admits that he is in fact guilty to the charges of second degree murder, felony possession of a firearm by felon, felony drug possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance in prison/jail, and felony possession of a phone/communication device by inmate.

Bognuda was sentenced to 240 months (20 years) to a maximum of 300 months (25 years).

“The plea today took into consideration the evidence in the case as well as balancing the various levels of cooperation by some witnesses," said Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook. "Our office has worked closely with Abraham Jenkins’ family and they are in agreement to the resolution of his case with this plea.”

The shooting happened in September of 2013 and prompted a lock down at both Livingstone College and Salisbury High School.

