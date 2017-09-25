Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson releases statement after Trump, NFL feud

Carolina Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson released a statement Monday afternoon responding to the NFL's apparent dispute with President Donald Trump over players' protests during the National Anthem.

Richardson was one of two NFL team owners who had not responded to the feud by Monday. The team released his statement via Twitter around 4 p.m.

"I have lived and seen the sport's ability to bring people of all backgrounds together," Richardson said in part. "Politicizing the game is damaging and takes the focus off the greatness of the game itself and those who play it."

Statement from Panthers Owner/Founder Jerry Richardson

Richardson's statement came hours after an early-morning tweet from the President that stated, "The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!"

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart fired back Monday in a conference call defending players' rights to peacefully protest what they view as racial inequality and police brutality.

"Everyone should know, including the president, this is what real locker room talk is," Lockhart said, in an apparent reference to the "Access Hollywood" tapes in which Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women.

Trump's spat with athletes comes as the president prepares to sell a tax overhaul plan and revive health care legislation - his party's top legislative priorities.

But instead of publicly prioritizing policy and courting votes, the provocateur president spent three days attacking the NFL players who kneel during the national anthem. On Friday night, during a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, Trump said: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he's fired, he's fired."

Trump also rescinded a White House invitation for basketball player Stephen Curry, a star player on the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The president's words sparked a massive show of defiance this weekend, with more than 200 NFL players protesting by choosing not to stand for the national anthem and many coaches locking arms with the players.

