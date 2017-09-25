Lambert Announces Coaching Changes

Charlotte 49ers head football coach Brad Lambert has announced his decision to make changes to the 49ers coaching staff moving forward, this season.



Offensive Line coach Greg Adkins, who has served as the team’s Run Game Coordinator, will assume play-calling duties as the Offensive Coordinator. Jeff Mullen will serve as Quarterbacks coach.



“No question, we need to be more competitive,” said Lambert. “Our players and coaches come in every day and work hard to win football games. But, we need a change, offensively. Coach Adkins has a lot of experience from an offensive standpoint and has coached at just about every level, including the NFL and (Power Five) conferences and we feel really good about what he can bring to that unit.”



Adkins has over 25 years of coaching experience that includes stints in the NFL, the SEC and the Big 12 Conference. A four-year letterwinner and team captain at Marshall, Adkins coached at Marshall, Georgia, Troy, Tennessee and Syracuse before heading to the Buffalo Bills in 2013-14. He coached the Offensive Line at Oklahoma State for two seasons before joining the 49ers, in February.



Charlotte opens Conference USA play Saturday at FIU at 7 p.m.

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics