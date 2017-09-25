SuperJude's grandmother has a heart attack

Richardson's statement came hours after an early-morning tweet from the President that stated, "The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!"More >>
Richardson's statement came hours after an early-morning tweet from the President that stated, "The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!"More >>
That audit wasn’t concluded until June of this year when the campaign provided detailed responses to an auditor’s findings and forfeited $5,500 in contributions that the campaign should not have accepted.More >>
That audit wasn’t concluded until June of this year when the campaign provided detailed responses to an auditor’s findings and forfeited $5,500 in contributions that the campaign should not have accepted.More >>
Long few days but they are doing okay and asking for good thoughts.More >>
Long few days but they are doing okay and asking for good thoughts.More >>
The job Somers took was a newly-created vice chancellor position that expanded the role of the previous chief of public affairs at the university.More >>
The job Somers took was a newly-created vice chancellor position that expanded the role of the previous chief of public affairs at the university.More >>
Except for Villanueva, the Steelers stayed off the sideline during the anthem in protest of President Donald Trump's recent criticism of NFL players.More >>
Except for Villanueva, the Steelers stayed off the sideline during the anthem in protest of President Donald Trump's recent criticism of NFL players.More >>