SuperJude's grandmother has a heart attack

Anyone who follows Praying for Jude Sullivan Peters knows Darla Collins and knows what she does for her grandson SuperJude. Darla had a heart attack early Sunday morning.

I just talked with her husband, Keith. He said Darla is now awake and aware at Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast. He texted this picture and a couple other ones below in comments.

It happened early Sunday morning. Keith said Darla woke him up complaining of chest pains, then the pain went into her arm, then up into her jaw. Long few days but they are doing okay and asking for good thoughts.

This family has been nothing but gracious to me since the day Jude was born. We've followed his story as one of our #MollysKids, and Darla even invited me and one of our photographers to travel with them to Delaware in 2016 to see the intensity of Jude's treatments.

Keith said he'd keep SuperJude's FB page updated. This is a family who knows the power of social media and answering questions all at once rather than in individual phone calls and texts. Please go there to get more.

I love this family and appreciate their open arms. Huge thoughts being sent your way, Darla.

-Molly