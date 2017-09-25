Injury list grows at UNC ahead of Georgia Tech trip

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina's injury list keeps growing.

Senior receiver Austin Proehl, senior defensive tackle Tyler Powell and redshirt freshman receiver Rontavius Groves were hurt during Saturday's loss to Duke.

Proehl had his left arm was in a sling on the sideline. Powell crumpled to the turf grabbing his right knee before being helped to the sideline. And Groves' right leg gave out as he turned for a pass in his college debut, prompting trainers to immediately put his knee in a brace and cart him away.

None appear on the depth chart for this weekend's trip to Georgia Tech.

Nine of 19 players on UNC's pre-Duke injury report are lost for the season. Asked Monday whether UNC has more season-ending injuries, coach Larry Fedora said: "I don't know yet."

