Italian Baked Chicken

Presented by Rev. Lorenzo Small, Sr., First United Presbyterian Church in Charlotte

1 whole chicken cut

1 pack of Good Seasons Italian or Zesty Italian Salad Dressing & Recipe Mix

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

3 Tbsp water

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp Italian Seasoning

1 tbsp garlic powder

Lay chicken in glass baking dish and sprinkle chicken parts with garlic powder. Combine contents of seasoning packet with all other ingredients in a salad dressing bottle or any covered container and shake well until you have a cloudy mixture. Pour contents of container evenly on chicken parts and sprinkle with Italian seasoning. Bake covered (aluminum foil) on 325 (convection preferably) for about 1.5 hours. To ensure nice golden crispy skin you may cook on high broil uncovered for the last 5/10 minutes. Goes very nicely with white or brown rice and sautéed green beens.