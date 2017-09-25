Police: Man confesses to robbing three people at gunpoint in Rock Hill

A man is accused of robbing multiple people at gunpoint in three different incidents in the span of two hours in Rock Hill Saturday night.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, Jaden Dantzler was arrested and charged with three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, three counts of possession of a weapon during a crime of violence, two counts of first-degree assault and battery and one counts of unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Police say the first robbery occurred around 10:02 p.m. Saturday night in the 1600 block of Cherry Road. The victim told police he was sitting in the parking lot of Cici's on Cherry Road while he was waiting to pick up his daughter from work. The victim said Dantzler reportedly knocked on his window and asked to use his cell phone. The victim says Dantzler allegedly then struck the man with the gun and punched him multiple times, police said.

Officers say Dantzler reportedly stole the victim's cell phone and wallet.

The second armed robbery occurred just before 11 p.m. Saturday night in the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Lane. The victim told police Dantzler stole his wallet, $2,000 in cash and a Samsung cell phone. Police say the victim was struck nearly five times with the gun in the left side of his face. The victim said he was also punched in the face by Dantzler, officers said.

The second victim told police he had "lost consciousness" during the incident.

The third incident occurred at the Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard shortly before 11:30 a.m. A man told police he was leaving the store when he noticed Dantzler reportedly follow him. Dantzler then allegedly asked the victim to give him his wallet, police say. The victim says he refused and fled the scene in his vehicle, according to Rock Hill police.

Police arrested Dantzler, who was in a Chevy Trailblazer, after they initiated a traffic stop. Police said they recovered a .22 cal revolver in the vehicle. The driver of the trailblazer was not involved in the robberies and was not charged, officers said.

Officers say Dantzler confessed to the three armed robberies.

