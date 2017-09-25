Man wanted in Rite Aid robbery

A man is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred in Kings Mountain Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, the robbery occurred around 2:28 p.m. at a Rite Aid on East King Street. Police say the man demanded money and fled from the scene heading east on U.S. 74 Business.

The man was possibly driving a light colored sport utility vehicle, officers said.

The robber is described to a black man, around 6-feet and approximately 145 pounds. The man was wearing a orange colored safety vest over a black t-shirt, with a white and black baseball cap, police say. Officers say the man was also wearing tan trousers with white tennis shoes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.