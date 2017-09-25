One seriously injured, extricated from vehicle in southwest Char - | WBTV Charlotte

One seriously injured, extricated from vehicle in southwest Charlotte wreck

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was seriously injured in a wreck in southwest Charlotte Monday morning. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the wreck occurred on Interstate 85 northbound at Billy Graham Parkway. Firefighters tweeted about the wreck shortly before 8 a.m.

Crews said the victim was freed from the vehicle within 12 minutes. MEDIC said the person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

As of 7:51 a.m., crews said all of the lanes were blocked. Firefighters did not say what time the lanes were expected to reopen. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly