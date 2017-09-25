One seriously injured, extricated from vehicle in southwest Charlotte wreck

One person was seriously injured in a wreck in southwest Charlotte Monday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the wreck occurred on Interstate 85 northbound at Billy Graham Parkway. Firefighters tweeted about the wreck shortly before 8 a.m.

MVA w/Pin In; N I-85/Billy Graham Pkwy; Extrication in progress; all lanes blocked; Station 21 area @ 7:51am — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 25, 2017

Crews said the victim was freed from the vehicle within 12 minutes. MEDIC said the person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Update MVA w/ Pin In; 21FF freed priority patient in 12mins; patient transported to area hospital; significant delays in area — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 25, 2017

As of 7:51 a.m., crews said all of the lanes were blocked. Firefighters did not say what time the lanes were expected to reopen.

