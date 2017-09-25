BLOG: Warm temps expected to continue throughout the week

* More summer weather ahead!

* Fall by the weekend

* Latest Hurricane Maria track

High pressure will remain in control for a few more days. That means we will continue to have the same warm weather through the middle of the week. Rain chances will stay low for the entire 7-day forecast.

Monday and Tuesday will be above average with highs in the mid 80s. The average high is 78 degrees around the Piedmont area in late September. It will be even warmer Wednesday and Thursday when afternoon readings will reach the upper 80s before a front finally moves our way Thursday night.

Friday will bring a noticeable change, as the cold front pushes to our east, taking the high back to near 8 degrees.

Next weekend, it could actually feel like fall! Highs will be in the mid 70s.

As for Maria, all models are now keeping the storm away from the Outer Banks, but a couple of hundred miles offshore. Strong rip currents and large swells can be expected there, and they may even get in on the outer rain bands, but a direct hit is unlikely.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

