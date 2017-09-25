Landis man faces sex crime charges

A Landis man faces sex crimes charges after being arrested on Sunday night.

Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office arrested Jonathan Wade Hamrick, 32, in the 700 block of Dial Street in Landis late on Sunday.

Hamrick is charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with children.

Bond was set at $50.000.

Hamrick is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

