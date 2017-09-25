One killed in Lancaster County crash

At least one person was killed in a deadly crash in Lancaster County Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Marvin Road near Zimmer Road around 5:34 a.m.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said they were investigating this wreck as a fatal collision.

No names have been released. Crews have not said whether the road was shut down.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene.

