One killed in Lancaster County crash - | WBTV Charlotte

One killed in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

At least one person was killed in a deadly crash in Lancaster County Monday morning. 

The crash occurred on Marvin Road near Zimmer Road around 5:34 a.m. 

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said they were investigating this wreck as a fatal collision. 

No names have been released. Crews have not said whether the road was shut down. 

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. 

