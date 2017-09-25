Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster Crash identified

A 49-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Marvin Road near Zimmer Road around 5:34 a.m.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, the victim, Breck Higgins, was driving a motorcycle when the wreck occurred.

It appeared crews had shut down a portion of the road following the wreck.

Higgins' autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials did not say whether speed or alcohol were factors in the wreck.

