Should Rowan Cty prayer ban go to high court?

It has been a hot debate in Rowan County for nearly five years - to pray or not to pray before county commission meetings. A recent court ruling found that prayer before meetings is unconstitutional. WBTV's Micah Smith has more on the county commission deciding if they want to appeal that decision to the nation's highest court.

Well the Panthers took their first L of the season yesterday. That isn't the only storyline coming out of Bank of America Stadium, and the rest of the NFL for that matter. The debate of NFL players taking a knee during the National Anthem has everyone talking. Some players took a knee, others locked arms in solidarity, one team stayed in the locker room during that moment. We'll show you what happened during the anthem at the Panthers game and get reaction from fans. The president of the United States sure had something to say.

We're learning that the president's senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner, used a private email account to talk to White House officials.

What happened at a Tennessee church Sunday is being investigated. One person is dead, and seven others ARE recovering after a masked gunman opens fire at the church. The gunman is in custody. We have details on what charges the suspect will face.

Mandatory tourist evacuations are in place along Corncrake Island. Hurricane Maria is still churning in the Atlantic. We have the latest model coming in at 5 a.m. Make sure you tune in so you know which direction the storm is going.

