Anthem protests around NFL spread to Charlotte for Panthers-Saints

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers didn’t report to the field until after the national anthem Sunday, a move he said was in response to comments by President Donald Trump.More >>
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers didn’t report to the field until after the national anthem Sunday, a move he said was in response to comments by President Donald Trump.More >>
From Charlotte Motor Speedway: A spectacular collection of classic cars, customs and hot rods filled Charlotte Motor Speedway’s infield for the Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts, but Sunday’s sun-lit spotlight shone brightest on Robert Isenberg’s Best of Show-winning R4 Performance red 1969 Dodge Charger 500.More >>
From Charlotte Motor Speedway: A spectacular collection of classic cars, customs and hot rods filled Charlotte Motor Speedway’s infield for the Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts, but Sunday’s sun-lit spotlight shone brightest on Robert Isenberg’s Best of Show-winning R4 Performance red 1969 Dodge Charger 500.More >>
Charles Robert Jones, 70, has been reported missing in Lancaster County.More >>
Charles Robert Jones, 70, has been reported missing in Lancaster County.More >>
Carolina Panthers veteran defensive end Julius Peppers was not on the field for the national anthem before Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.More >>
Carolina Panthers veteran defensive end Julius Peppers was not on the field for the national anthem before Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.More >>
Joseph Maurice Dickerson, 37, is wanted for interfering with an electronic device among other charges.More >>
Joseph Maurice Dickerson, 37, is wanted for interfering with an electronic device among other charges.More >>