Multiple people injured in shooting at Tennessee church

Joseph Maurice Dickerson, 37, is wanted for interfering with an electronic device among other charges.
Last Updated Sep 24, 2017 1:43 PM EDT NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Police are responding to reports of shots fired at a church in Tennessee.
A victim shot during a robbery Sunday morning suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Charles Robert Jones, 70, has been reported missing in Lancaster County.
One year after the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott, that sparked days of unrest across Charlotte, the community is still trying to rebuild and strengthen race relations. Saturday, two groups hosted similar events; a Day of Remembrance and a Day of Healing. Both events were hosted with a goal of bettering community relationships. At Marshall Park, dozens of families and officers from CMPD came together for a day in the park. Officers were playing laser tag with kids
