Multiple people injured in shooting at Tennessee church

Last Updated Sep 24, 2017 1:43 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Police are responding to reports of shots fired at a church in Tennessee.

"Medical personnel are treating 8 wounded church goers shot at Burnett's Chapel Church of Christ," the Nashville Fire Department tweeted Sunday. "Shooter among wounded."

"This is a mass casualty situation," the department said. "All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults."

Medical personnel are treating 8 wounded church goers shot at Burnett’s Chapel Church of Christ. Shooter among wounded. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 24, 2017

This is a mass casualty situation. All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 24, 2017

A member of the Nashville Emergency Management told CBS News there was an active scene at the church Sunday. They said they received multiple calls of shots fired.