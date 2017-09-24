One shot in northwest Charlotte during armed robbery

One year after the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott, that sparked days of unrest across Charlotte, the community is still trying to rebuild and strengthen race relations. Saturday, two groups hosted similar events; a Day of Remembrance and a Day of Healing. Both events were hosted with a goal of bettering community relationships. At Marshall Park, dozens of families and officers from CMPD came together for a day in the park. Officers were playing laser tag with kids a...