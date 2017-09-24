Man reported missing in Lancaster County found - | WBTV Charlotte

Source: Lancaster County Police Department Source: Lancaster County Police Department
Charles Robert Jones, 70, was reported missing in Lancaster County. He has been found. 

Police say he was last seen Saturday evening around 6 p.m. 

CMPD says that he has been safely located. 

